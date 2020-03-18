Competency exam ordered for Mount Horeb man charged with killing jogger in Blue Mounds

A Mount Horeb man charged with killing a jogger in January will get a mental health examination to determine whether he is able to assist with his defense.

A lawyer for Riley L. Berg, 21, charged in February with first-degree intentional homicide for the Jan. 15 death of Nicholas Day, of Blue Mounds, wrote to Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds on Tuesday that his observations of Berg “over the past five days cause me to have reason to doubt his competency to proceed at this time.”

Reynolds granted the request by attorney Brian Severson and ordered a competency evaluation for Berg. She set a competency hearing for April 7.

An arraignment scheduled on Wednesday for Berg, when he would have formally entered a plea to the homicide charge, was canceled.

A psychologist or psychiatrist will determine whether Berg understands the charge he faces, the court proceedings and roles of each participant and can help his lawyers with his defense, then issue a report for Reynolds.

A criminal complaint states surveillance video placed Berg’s car near the area where Day’s body was found and that Day’s blood was found in Berg’s car.