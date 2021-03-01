Competency exam ordered for man charged in Brittany Zimmermann homicide

Statewide, there have been 10,856 positive tests among prison inmates since last March. As of Monday, there are 26 active cases in the prisons, according to DOC data.

Kahl is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Colas on March 25. According to Colas' order, Kahl's competency examination must be finished and a report filed within 15 days if Kahl is given an inpatient examination at a state medical facility or 30 days if receives an outpatient examination. The state Department of Health Services will determine which is necessary.

Kahl is finishing a sentence for a seventh-offense drunken driving conviction. His sentence ends in November. Kahl was charged March 20, 2020, with being a party to first-degree intentional homicide for Zimmermann's murder at her West Doty Street apartment.

Prosecutors allege that on April 2, 2008, Kahl was going to houses in Zimmermann's Downtown neighborhood asking for money for what he claimed was a tire repair. The money instead was to be used to buy crack cocaine, prosecutors said.