A judge ordered a competency evaluation for a Madison man accused of robbing the same credit union location twice within a week earlier this year.

The evaluation for Reo L. Covington, 48, was requested by Covington's attorney, Jacob Idlas, before Covington was scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing Tuesday before Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington.

A competency hearing, to determine whether Covington is capable currently of assisting in his defense, will be held on March 22.

Covington was charged on Feb. 24 with the Jan. 26 and Feb. 2 robberies of UW Credit Union, 1422 Northport Drive, on Madison's North Side.

According to a criminal complaint, during the first robbery a man later determined to be Covington walked up to a teller and handed over a note demanding money and warning "no dye. No bait money. No tricks." No weapon was shown or implied. The teller carried out the order so nobody would be hurt but later described to police being "pretty (expletive) freaked out."

A teller during the second robbery told police the robber put a note on the counter but said nothing. At one point, the robber pulled down a gaiter mask and told the teller to hurry up, then pulled the mask back up. The teller told police the robber left on a bicycle, according to the complaint.

A man later identified as Covington was seen on city street cameras with a bicycle that had distinctive spoked wheels pushing the bike toward a home in the 600 block of Vera Court.

Police later went to that address and arrested Covington. A state probation agent who had been supervising Covington, who is on probation for prior felony convictions, was able to identify Covington from surveillance images taken at the credit union during the robberies, the complaint states.