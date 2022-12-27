Community activist charged for not complying with terms of 2011 child sex assault conviction

The man who stole the head off a Downtown statue during Madison's racial justice protests and who recently worked for a nonprofit serving the homeless faces a felony charge for allegedly not complying with the terms of his 2011 conviction for sexually abusing a girl.

The Dane County District Attorney's Office charged Rodney Alexander Clendening, 36, of Madison, with lying about his home address to Department of Corrections officials, who maintain the state's sex offender registry.

The fresh charge comes two months after Clendening pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft for stealing the head from the state Capitol statue of Col. Hans Christian Heg during the 2020 George Floyd protests.

Clendening, who often uses Alexander as a last name, has received community awards and funding for his Umbrella Transition Program, which provides housing and other services to homeless men.

The organization is funded by the United Way of Dane County, the UW Credit Union and other community groups and businesses. Earlier this year, the Friends of the Madison Arts Commission gave Clendening an award for his community work.

Clendening's sex offender status stems from his 2011 conviction for second-degree sexual assault of a child.

According to court records, Clendening repeatedly sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 10 at his family's Madison residence between 2000 and 2003. The girl reported the abuse to her mother, who told police, in 2009.

During an investigation, Clendening told a Madison police detective that the accusations were true, according to court records.

Clendening pleaded guilty to the charge and served 180 days in jail.

On the Umbrella Transition Program's website, Clendening touts his work at Madison schools, where he worked as a counselor at Toki Middle School. Back in 2011, the school district notified the courts that he no longer worked for them as of the day after his guilty plea.

The Umbrella Transition Program did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday, Clendening told DOC officials in August that he was living at his father's home in Beloit. After an anonymous tip that Clendening was lying, investigators found that his father hadn't lived at the Beloit residence for years and that Clendening was really living at his nonprofit's address in Madison.

Clendening had been in custody at the Dane County Jail since Dec. 9 for a probation violation. On Tuesday, a Dane County court commissioner released him on a signature bond.