Commission hiring Madison police chief takes comment, warns of long search

Still, in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody in May and protests across the country against police brutality and racism — as well as the controversial fatal police shooting of Tony Robinson in Madison in 2015 — Madison police have been under the microscope.

Some of that tension was on display Wednesday in comments to the commission.

Nick Cleary, an 11-year veteran of the Police Department, lauded former chief Mike Koval, who resigned with one day’s notice on Sept. 29 after voicing frustration in recent years over the City Council’s oversight of the department and its unwillingness to provide what he deemed adequate funding.

“The progressive thinking he had was great; he was also willing to put his foot down and be a loud speaker and a voice not only for his department but for his city,” Cleary said. “I think it’s important to have somebody who’s willing to stand up and not just be a political bobblehead.”

Physician Farah Kaiksow urged the commission to allow members of the public to ask chief candidates questions directly and questioned the notion that a police chief should push back against what the community demands of law enforcement.