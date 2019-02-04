Comments made by students on a school bus Monday morning prompted the Oregon School District to put three schools on soft lockdown, but the situation was remedied by Oregon police as of mid-morning, and classes were back to normal.
Oregon Superintendent Brian Busler said a couple of students had made comments on a bus carrying students to high school, middle school and Rome Corners intermediate school, resulting in the soft lockdown at those three schools.
A soft lockdown means the exterior doors of the buildings are locked and students continue with their classes, with no one allowed in or out of the buildings.
"Police deemed it was not a credible threat," Busler said.
The lockdown ended around 10 a.m., but police were still investigating.