‘Come pick me up!’ young man yells into phone after shots heard on South Side, Madison police say

‘Come pick me up!’ a young man yelled into a cell phone after shots were heard on the South Side Tuesday night, Madison police reported.
After the shots were reported fired in the 800 block of West Lakeside Street about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, responding officers were told that a couple of young men were seen running around backyards, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
One family reported someone knocking at their backdoor while on a cellphone, frantically asking for the person on the other end of the call to come pick him up, DeSpain said.
Others out walking reported seeing a young man on a phone in the area of South Shore Drive, and some heard him yell into the phone, "Come pick me up!" Moments later, he got into a dark sedan, possibly a Lincoln, with tinted windows that then sped from the area. DeSpain said.
Another witness saw a second man get into a dark minivan on Emerson Street, DeSpain said.
Police recovered several shell casings in the road, but a canvass of the neighborhood turned up no injured people or property damage, DeSpain said.
