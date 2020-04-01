You are the owner of this article.
‘Come pick me up!’ young man yells into phone after shots heard on South Side, Madison police say
Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo 1.jpg
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

‘Come pick me up!’ a young man yelled into a cell phone after shots were heard on the South Side Tuesday night, Madison police reported.

After the shots were reported fired in the 800 block of West Lakeside Street about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, responding officers were told that a couple of young men were seen running around backyards, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

One family reported someone knocking at their backdoor while on a cellphone, frantically asking for the person on the other end of the call to come pick him up, DeSpain said.

Others out walking reported seeing a young man on a phone in the area of South Shore Drive, and some heard him yell into the phone, "Come pick me up!" Moments later, he got into a dark sedan, possibly a Lincoln, with tinted windows that then sped from the area. DeSpain said.

Another witness saw a second man get into a dark minivan on Emerson Street, DeSpain said.

Police recovered several shell casings in the road, but a canvass of the neighborhood turned up no injured people or property damage, DeSpain said.

