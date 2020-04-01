‘Come pick me up!’ young man yells into phone after shots heard on South Side, Madison police say

‘Come pick me up!’ a young man yelled into a cell phone after shots were heard on the South Side Tuesday night, Madison police reported.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

After the shots were reported fired in the 800 block of West Lakeside Street about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, responding officers were told that a couple of young men were seen running around backyards, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One family reported someone knocking at their backdoor while on a cellphone, frantically asking for the person on the other end of the call to come pick him up, DeSpain said.

Others out walking reported seeing a young man on a phone in the area of South Shore Drive, and some heard him yell into the phone, "Come pick me up!" Moments later, he got into a dark sedan, possibly a Lincoln, with tinted windows that then sped from the area. DeSpain said.

Another witness saw a second man get into a dark minivan on Emerson Street, DeSpain said.

Police recovered several shell casings in the road, but a canvass of the neighborhood turned up no injured people or property damage, DeSpain said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.