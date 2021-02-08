Columbus woman charged in murder-for-hire plot

A Columbus woman has been charged in federal court with trying to hire someone over the dark web to kill a man.

Kelly R. Harper, 37, was arrested Friday after federal and local investigators were tipped off by the intended victim and journalists who reportedly uncovered the plot.

According to a criminal complaint:

Police were called to a home in Sun Prairie on Jan. 12 and spoke with the intended victim and a "local journalist" who were meeting by video-conference with two other journalists. One of the journalists told police that "while investigating a murder-for-hire site on the dark web, they uncovered information showing someone wanted to kill" the man.

The intended victim provided police with a summary of what the journalists had uncovered, including chat communications from Dec. 3 through Dec. 10 between the person later identified as Harper and a person claiming to be in charge of a murder-for-hire site, and in which Harper provided the person with the intended victim's name, address, phone number and description, as well as information about his vehicle and where he worked.

"The target needs to be killed, he is a white 5 foot 5 male, dark brown short hair, blue eyes, weighs 165 pounds," Harper allegedly wrote.

