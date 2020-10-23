Columbus businessman indicted on bank fraud charge over grocery store deal

“My client and I will cooperate fully with the government in this matter," Eisenga's lawyer, Chris Van Wagner said in a statement. "Mr. Eisenga looks forward to resolving this matter promptly and properly.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The matter was the subject of a civil lawsuit heard in Columbia County Circuit Court. Alliant sued Eisenga last year to foreclose on the mortgage. A default judgment was entered in July 2019 and a sheriff's sale was held in October 2019, netting $2.2 million for the property, according to court records.

Court records state Alliant was awarded a judgment of just over $5 million, plus punitive damages that were agreed to in September by both sides. Eisenga also filed bankruptcy petitions for himself and for CCC in February, a move that Alliant's attorneys said in a bankruptcy court filing was a move to forestall the foreclosure proceeding in Columbia County.

CCC's bankruptcy case was dismissed by a federal bankruptcy judge in July.