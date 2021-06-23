Columbus businessman and ex-mayor sentenced to 3½ years in prison for bank fraud

Van Wagner, in his sentencing memorandum, called Eisenga's scheme "so unfathomably discoverable as to be almost incredible." Eisenga wrote that in 2018, with all of his businesses but the three assisted living facilities "crashing down," he took Van Wagner's advice and admitted to Alliant what he had done.

Van Wagner wrote that after he convinced Eisenga in February 2019 to disclose what he had done, a criminal investigation began as a result of that disclosure.

But Duchemin said that wasn't the whole story. She said Eisenga sensed that Alliant was already beginning to suspect something was amiss. When Alliant called Eisenga, she said, the first thing Eisenga did was create another false document, this one a revocation of the fake lease. It was only then that Eisenga came clean, she said.

"He did this so consciously for so long," Duchemin said. "And when he was going to get caught his first instinct was to do it again."

Alliant also sued Eisenga. A default judgment was entered in July 2019, and a sheriff’s sale was held in October 2019, netting $2.2 million for the property, according to court records. Alliant was awarded a judgment of just over $5 million, plus punitive damages.