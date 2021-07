Columbia County man charged with attempted homicide as domestic abuse repeater, authorities say

A Columbia County man has been charged with attempted homicide as a domestic abuse repeater after choking a woman at a campground, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Capt. Jason Kocovsky said in a report that at about 11:50 p.m. on July 1, the Sheriff’s Office was called to a local hospital for a domestic case that included strangulation that happened at a campground in the town of Lowville.

Kocovsky characterized the case as “a very serious and significant domestic incident.”

The suspect was identified as Michael Cisneros, 45, and he was arrested without incident and taken to the Columbia County Jail, Kocovsky said.

On Tuesday, Cisneros made an initial court appearance on charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and strangulation and suffocation as a domestic abuse repeater.

