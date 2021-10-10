Columbia County deputies shoot reportedly suicidal person who pointed weapon at officers, DOJ says

Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies shot a person who was reportedly suicidal after the person pointed a weapon at officers Sunday afternoon, according to the state Department of Justice, which is investigating the incident.
The person shot was taken to a local hospital. The condition of the person was not known, the DOJ said.
Deputies responded to a field near Highway 33 in the town of Scott, where they negotiated with the reportedly suicidal person who was armed with a weapon until the person pointed the weapon at officers, according to the DOJ. Three deputies fired, striking the person.
EMS was on standby, and officers immediately provided medical care to the person shot, the DOJ said. No one else was injured.
The DOJ’S Department of Criminal Investigation is leading an investigation of the incident with assistance from the State Crime Laboratory and State Patrol. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with the investigation, the DOJ said.
Investigative reports will be given to the Columbia County district attorney when the investigation concludes, the DOJ said.