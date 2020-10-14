 Skip to main content
College students find safe up in flames, police find connection to coffee shop burglary Downtown
College students find safe up in flames, police find connection to coffee shop burglary Downtown

Police lights (copy)
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL

A Downtown coffee shop was found to be burglarized after two college students came across a flaming safe Tuesday night, Madison police said.

The students were walking along the Southwest Commuter Path near the Kohl Center at around 8 p.m. Tuesday when they spotted the burning safe, Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said. Madison firefighters put out the blaze before an officer was able to determine the safe had been set on fire intentionally and had been pried open. 

A few employee time cards were recovered from the safe and connected to the nearby Porter Coffee at 640 W. Washington Ave., DeSpain said. When officers went there, they found the front door had been forced open. An employee of the coffee shop later told police that the shop had been burglarized and electronics, including a laptop computer, were missing. 

A construction worker also told Madison police a 42-inch crowbar was missing from a job site close to the coffee shop.

