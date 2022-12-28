College student almost loses $30,000 in police impersonation scam, Madison police say

The Madison Police Department is warning residents about a police impersonation scam after a college student almost lost $30,000.

At about 1:15 p.m. Monday, a woman reported that she had received phone calls, emails and text messages from someone pretending to be a Chinese police officer instructing her to pay the money due to her involvement in a criminal investigation, Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The woman tried to send the money, but her bank flagged the transaction as suspicious and didn’t send it, Fryer said.

This type of scam typically targets the foreign student population and often results in large financial losses. Scammers are also known to impersonate the IRS, Medicare, the Federal Trade Commission, doctors, and grandkids, Fryer said.

The scammers may know your name, mention the call is being recorded, claim you’ve missed a court appearance, tell you to take action immediately to avoid being arrested, and pressure and threaten you, Fryer said.

Police emphasize that no one should send money to strangers, or share information like your address, Social Security number, or bank account information to strangers over the phone.

Law enforcement agencies will never ask someone to purchase bitcoin, gift cards or wire money as part of their investigations, Fryer said.

Anyone who finds themselves in such a situation is advised to call their local law enforcement agency’s non-emergency number.