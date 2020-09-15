Colleagues remember retired judge Bill Foust as 'consensus-builder' and 'as good as it gets'

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former Dane County Circuit Judge Bill Foust, who also served as Dane County district attorney for nearly a decade, has died after a long battle with cancer.

Foust, 68, who died on Sept. 5, is remembered by colleagues as having deep knowledge of the law, a knack for building consensus and a keen sense of humor.

“He was a wonderful, wonderful man,” said retired Dane County Circuit Judge Maryann Sumi, whose office was next to Foust’s in the current Dane County Courthouse, which opened in 2006. Sumi, who continues to work occasionally as a reserve judge, retired from the bench in 2014; Foust retired two years later.

“The thing that jumps out at me is how much he cared about people and how good a person he was,” said retired Dane County Circuit Judge Daniel Moeser. “He didn’t do things for political reasons. He did them because they were the right things to do.”

“He was as good as it gets for a colleague,” Moeser said.

A native of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Foust came to Madison to attend UW-Madison for his undergrad and law degrees. He began working for the district attorney’s office in 1978 but left to work as a public defender in Milwaukee. He returned to Madison to open a private law practice until he was elected district attorney in 1988.