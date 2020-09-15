Colleagues remember retired judge Bill Foust as 'consensus-builder' and 'as good as it gets'

Former Dane County Circuit Judge Bill Foust, who also served as Dane County district attorney for nearly a decade, has died after a long battle with cancer.
Foust, 68, who died on Sept. 5, is remembered by colleagues as having deep knowledge of the law, a knack for building consensus and a keen sense of humor.
“He was a wonderful, wonderful man,” said retired Dane County Circuit Judge Maryann Sumi, whose office was next to Foust’s in the current Dane County Courthouse, which opened in 2006. Sumi, who continues to work occasionally as a reserve judge, retired from the bench in 2014; Foust retired two years later.
“The thing that jumps out at me is how much he cared about people and how good a person he was,” said retired Dane County Circuit Judge Daniel Moeser. “He didn’t do things for political reasons. He did them because they were the right things to do.”
“He was as good as it gets for a colleague,” Moeser said.
A native of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Foust came to Madison to attend UW-Madison for his undergrad and law degrees. He began working for the district attorney’s office in 1978 but left to work as a public defender in Milwaukee. He returned to Madison to open a private law practice until he was elected district attorney in 1988.
In 1997, then-Gov. Tommy Thompson appointed Foust to a vacant Dane County judicial seat to replace George Northrup, who had died. Foust remained in the post until his retirement in 2016, though he continued work as a reserve judge. Part of his time on the bench was spent as chief judge of the 5th Judicial District, and as chairman of the state’s chief judges.
Former colleagues of Foust remember him as the consummate professional who listened closely. While most of his experience was in criminal law, he could also deftly handle cases from any of the court’s rotations, which included civil, criminal and juvenile, retired Circuit Judge Patrick Fiedler said.
Fiedler, who was on the bench from 1993 to 2011, recalled Foust trying cases in front of him while Foust was still district attorney.
“I always felt that when Bill was in front of me I learned something,” said Fiedler, who has been in private law practice since his retirement from the bench. “He was a very good trial attorney.”
As chief judge, Fiedler said, Foust worked as diligently to make decisions about court policies and procedures. He tried to reach a consensus, and if that wasn’t possible he listened to all sides and made the best decision he could.
“He really listened to others’ opinions,” Fiedler said.
“He was a consensus-builder,” Moeser said. “It was always about what was best for the system.”
Foust also had a great sense of humor, shared often with Sumi, with whom Foust had frequent and wide-ranging discussions about the law and life outside of it.
“He was someone you could talk to about kinds of case-related problems,” Sumi said. “He offered constructive ideas and moral support. He was a wonderful colleague.”
While Foust and Sumi took law very seriously, as office neighbors they also traded practical jokes.
Sumi, who is height-challenged, recalled one day walking into her courtroom to find a booster chair on her seat at the bench. She knew immediately who put it there and began to plot her revenge.
Foust also loved spending time with his family. Foust and his wife, Melissa Cherney, married in 1982. They have two sons, Kyle and James, and together enjoyed their home in McFarland on Lake Waubesa. More recently, Sumi said, Foust was also pleased to have a granddaughter. He was also a really good tennis player, Sumi said.
Fiedler recalled playing golf with Foust. Fiedler said his skills on the links paled in comparison to Foust’s, who had a “smooth and easy swing.”
At one hole, Fiedler was struggling just to get his ball on the green, he said. Foust bailed him out, he said, telling him “let’s just call it an eight and pick it up.”
