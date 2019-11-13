Cold weather, a dead battery, blocked traffic and a short temper has landed a woman in jail.
Madison police said that a man attempting to jump start his vehicle was repeatedly punched in the face by a woman who was upset about the South Side street being blocked.
Ebony L. McCarty, 29, was arrested on a tentative charge of battery, following the alleged incident that was reported at about 4:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Colby Street, which is just west of John Nolen Drive and south of Lakeside Street.
Police said a friend had come to help the victim jump start his vehicle but between the two cars, the roadway was blocked. That's when a motorist began shouting at the two men to get out of the way so that she could drive through. One of the vehicles was moved but police say it appears words were exchanged that led to the woman getting out of her car and striking the stranded driver. Police say he responded by kicking at her, trying to create space but the woman claimed the man was to blame for the disturbance. However, police said an independent witness supported the victim's statement.