Cocaine base, $25K in cash, 50-round magazine found in Near East Side home, Madison police say
Madison police said the Dane County Narcotics Task Force found cocaine base, cash and a high-capacity handgun magazine in a Near East Side home last week, resulting in one man being arrested.

Police spokesperson Tyler Grigg said in a statement Tuesday that Robert N. Dotson, 34, of Madison, was arrested on several tentative charges following an April 6 search of his home on the 1000 block of East Johnson Street. Dotson has "been the subject of an ongoing drug investigation," Grigg said.

The Narcotics Task Force, along with the Madison Police Department and Rock County Sheriff's Office, served a warrant around 6:55 a.m. and seized several items, he said.

It included more than 134 grams of cocaine base, which has an estimated value of $20,250; scales and packaging; more than $25,000 in cash; and a 50-round 9mm drum-style handgun magazine, Grigg said.

Dotson is tentatively charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and two counts of delivery of cocaine, he said.

