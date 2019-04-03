The co-owner of Dodge County and Milwaukee strip clubs is under investigation in a federal sex trafficking case, a Milwaukee TV station reported.
Radomir Buzdum co-owns Silk Exotic in Milwaukee and TNT Gentleman's Club in Dodge County, where the FBI says he allowed Christopher Childs to sell sex, WTMJ reported.
The state said Childs faces six counts of sex trafficking, including one count of trafficking a minor. According to a criminal complaint, Childs forced women into sex acts at two Dodge County strip clubs, including TNT and another club called The Hardware Store.
