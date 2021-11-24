Closed fireplace flues cause pair of carbon monoxide incidents, authorities say

A pair of residential carbon monoxide incidents this week were caused by closed fireplace flues, the Madison Fire Department said.
Fire crews responded to the first residence on the 4100 block of Hillcrest Drive for a carbon monoxide alarm shortly after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement. There, residents said the home fireplace had been on with the flue closed and firefighters recorded low levels of carbon monoxide in the home, Schuster said. Firefighters opened windows to circulate fresh air on the home.
On Friday just before 11:30 fire crews responded to another home on the 5300 block of Vicar Lane after a family woke up in the morning to their carbon monoxide alarm going off. The fireplace had been in use the night before though the homeowner shut the flue. Fire crews detected 50 parts per million of carbon monoxide in the home's doorway and even higher levels near the fireplace, Schuster said.
No other home appliances were creating carbon monoxide and firefighters opened window and used a fan to circulate air before the family returned inside.
No carbon monoxide-related illnesses were reported during either call though the carbon monoxide buildups were caught because the homes had carbon monoxide detectors, Schuster said.
Fireplace users are reminded to keep their dampers and flues open while using the fireplace so air can flow properly out of the chimney, Schuster said.