Clinton man who used forklift to get pickup truck out of ditch faces 5th OWI, authorities say

A Clinton man who used a forklift to get his pickup truck out of a ditch on Monday night is facing a fifth OWI, authorities reported.

Shortly before 11:15 p.m. Monday, Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputies were sent to a report of a white truck stuck in the ditch near the intersection of South Highway J and East Highway X in the town of Clinton, Sgt. Greg Westness said in a statement.

Deputies found a white Ford F250 pickup truck along the road with evidence that it had been stuck in the nearby ditch. They also found a man who appeared to be asleep on a nearby forklift, woke him up and determined he had been operating the truck just prior, and used the forklift to free the truck from the ditch, Westness said.

The man, who was identified as Vernon R. Schmuck Jr., 62, showed signs of impairment and ultimately was arrested for a fifth offense of OWI, and taken to the . Following investigation Schmuck was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated. A WI DOT records check Rock County Jail, Westness said.

