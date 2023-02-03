A Clinton man said he fell asleep before crashing into a tavern Friday morning, the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 4:45 a.m., a 911 caller reported the crash into the Whiskey Ranch Tavern, W9004 Highway 14 in the town of Darien, Capt. Robert Hall said in a statement.

The first deputy to arrive at the tavern reported a large natural gas leak from a broken gas meter, and a vehicle inside the tavern, which suffered potential structural damage, Hall said.

The driver, Abel Espinoza, 19, was not injured and told the deputy he had fallen asleep while driving south on Highway 89 approaching the intersection of Highway 14 and Highway 11, Hall said.

The tavern was empty at the time, however, there were residents in an apartment above it. They weren’t injured and were evacuated without incident, Hall said.

Highway 89 was closed for several hours until WE Energies rendered the gas leak safe, Hall said.

No enforcement action was reported. The crash remains under investigation, Hall said.

