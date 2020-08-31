 Skip to main content
Clinton man dies in Rock County motorcycle crash, authorities say
Clinton man dies in Rock County motorcycle crash, authorities say

A 31-year-old Clinton man died in a motorcycle crash in Rock County early Sunday morning, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At 4:37 a.m., Rock County deputies and personnel from the Janesville and Clinton fire departments responded to a motorcycle crash on South Carvers Rock Road south of East Larson Road in the town of Bradford, Sgt. David Rossmiller said in a statement.

A deputy located a crashed Harley Davidson partially in the road and an unresponsive man in the nearby ditch line. Life saving measures were started and the man was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center in Janesville, but the man died of his injuries, Rossmiller said.

The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department identified the motorcyclist as James P. Chrislaw. A forensic examination at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Sunday confirmed that Chrislaw died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Chrislaw was not wearing a helmet, Rossmiller said.

It was not determined if alcohol was a factor in the crash, and the crash remains under investigation, Rossmiller said.

