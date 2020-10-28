Clinton man arrested in hit-and-run crash that injured 2 pedestrians, Rock County authorities say

A Clinton man has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night in the town of Turtle that seriously injured two pedestrians, the Rock County Sheriff's Office reported Wednesday.

Rock County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash in front of 5853 East Highway X at 7:25 p.m. Saturday. The two pedestrians were crossing the highway when they were hit by an SUV vehicle traveling eastbound that continued eastbound into Clinton without stopping after the crash, Sgt. Pete Falk said in a statement.

The pedestrians had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle was described as a dark-colored, possibly maroon or burgundy, 2000 GMC Sierra pick-up truck, and its passenger side headlight area was damaged as a result of the crash, with possible damage to the passenger side mirror as well, Falk said.

On Tuesday afternoon, detectives met with Michael S. Massa, 45, of Clinton, at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. Massa said he was driving in the area of 5853 East Highway X and struck something at about the time of the hit-and-run crash, Capt. Aaron Burdick said in a statement.

Massa provided the Sheriff’s Office with a damaged maroon 2003 GMC Yukon that he said he was driving at the time, Burdick said.