Clerk at Far East Side hotel locks self in office as officers respond to disturbance, Madison police say

A hotel clerk locked themselves in an office as officers responded to a disturbance Saturday night involving about 10 people, Madison police reported.

At about 9:45 p.m., officers were called to the Residence Inn, 4862 Hayes Rd. on the Far East Side, on the disturbance report, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a statement.

After refusing to leave the lobby and hotel, the group of about 10 people escalated their behavior, causing the front desk clerk to call 911 and then lock themselves in an office to stay safe until police arrived, Grigg said.

Police attempted to deescalate the situation when they arrived, with the group given multiple warnings to leave, Grigg said.

Several ultimately were given tickets for charges that included disorderly conduct, resisting/obstructing, and trespassing, Grigg said.

