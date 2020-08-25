Cleanup begins on Capitol Square after vandalism, looting following Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake

Building owners and shopkeepers swept up shattered glass and surveyed damage Tuesday morning as city crews scraped up charred remnants of dumpsters set ablaze after a second night of unrest in Downtown Madison.
Following a pattern set earlier this summer, protests over systemic racism and police brutality that started peacefully devolved into vandalism and looting overnight.
With State Street businesses mostly boarded up, the worst damage occurred on Capitol Square, where vandals lit fires, smashed windows at more than a dozen buildings, looted some stores and spray painted slogans. Police reported one unsuccessful attempt to set fire to a building.
The state Capitol was also damaged, with door handles broken and about a dozen ground-floor windows smashed, including those of Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes’ office. A Department of Administration spokeswoman said the agency was still assessing damage to state property.
Urban Land Interests principal Brad Binkowski estimated there was more than $100,000 in damage to his eight buildings, including US Bank Plaza, where more than a dozen windows were shattered.
“It’s inconceivable to me that people think it’s OK to go and damage property,” Binkowski said. “It’s one thing to peacefully protest for change. It makes no sense.”
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway called Tuesday for an end to what she called “looting and senseless destruction” and urged protesters to channel their anger in other ways, such as volunteering in the community and contacting elected officials to push for new laws.
“Our city honors the First Amendment and peaceful protests, but we draw the line on arson, theft, and criminal damage to property that puts people’s lives in danger,” Rhodes-Conway said. “This behavior doesn’t build a movement -- it undercuts the movement, and in Madison it divides a community that largely supports change.”
Demonstrators began gathering shortly after noon Monday sparked by outrage over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. Blake, who is Black, was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds that his father said left him partially paralyzed.
Cell phone video circulated widely on social media showed at least one officer shooting Blake from behind as Blake leaned into his SUV, where three of his children were sitting. Seven shots can be heard in the video.
A couple of hundred demonstrators marched from the Capitol to the UW-Madison campus Monday afternoon. More gathered Monday night as the crowd swelled to more than 500 people filling two blocks of State Street.
Damage began after a smaller group split from the main crowd.
Most State Street storefronts were boarded up, many with panels featuring murals commissioned earlier this summer during protests sparked when another Black man, George Floyd, was killed by Minneapolis police.
Binkowski voiced frustration with city leaders for not doing more to prevent destruction.
Madison police used teargas, pepper spray and sponge bullets on crowds after the first round of damage began and reported that demonstrators threw rocks, bottles and other projectiles back. Police said they arrested six people overnight and were working to identify other suspects.
Binkowski said he planned to board up the dozens of broken windows Tuesday and was considering covering every window to prevent more damage.
“We’re going to do what we need to do to protect the buildings and limit the damage,” Binkowski said. “I expect the city to do the same.”
