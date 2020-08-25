Cleanup begins on Capitol Square after vandalism, looting following Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake

“It’s inconceivable to me that people think it’s OK to go and damage property,” Binkowski said. “It’s one thing to peacefully protest for change. It makes no sense.”

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway called Tuesday for an end to what she called “looting and senseless destruction” and urged protesters to channel their anger in other ways, such as volunteering in the community and contacting elected officials to push for new laws.

“Our city honors the First Amendment and peaceful protests, but we draw the line on arson, theft, and criminal damage to property that puts people’s lives in danger,” Rhodes-Conway said. “This behavior doesn’t build a movement -- it undercuts the movement, and in Madison it divides a community that largely supports change.”

Demonstrators began gathering shortly after noon Monday sparked by outrage over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. Blake, who is Black, was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds that his father said left him partially paralyzed.