WATCH NOW: Cleanup begins in Madison after vandalism, looting following Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake

Building owners and shopkeepers swept up shattered glass and surveyed damage Tuesday morning as city crews scraped up charred remnants of dumpsters set ablaze after a second night of unrest in Downtown Madison.
Following a pattern set earlier this summer, protests over systemic racism and police brutality that started peacefully devolved into vandalism and looting overnight.
With State Street businesses mostly boarded up, the worst damage occurred on Capitol Square, where vandals lit fires, smashed windows at more than a dozen buildings, looted some stores and spray painted slogans. Police reported one unsuccessful attempt to set fire to a building.
The state Capitol was also damaged, with door handles broken and about a dozen ground-floor windows smashed, including those of Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes’ office. A Department of Administration spokeswoman said the agency was still assessing damage to state property.
Urban Land Interests principal Brad Binkowski estimated there was more than $100,000 in damage to his eight buildings, including US Bank Plaza, where more than a dozen windows were shattered.
“It’s inconceivable to me that people think it’s OK to go and damage property,” Binkowski said. “It’s one thing to peacefully protest for change. It makes no sense.”
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway called Tuesday for an end to what she called “looting and senseless destruction” and urged protesters to channel their anger in other ways, such as volunteering in the community and contacting elected officials to push for new laws.
“Our city honors the First Amendment and peaceful protests, but we draw the line on arson, theft, and criminal damage to property that puts people’s lives in danger,” Rhodes-Conway said. “This behavior doesn’t build a movement -- it undercuts the movement, and in Madison it divides a community that largely supports change.”
Demonstrators began gathering shortly after noon Monday sparked by outrage over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. Blake, who is Black, was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds that his father said left him partially paralyzed.
Cellphone video circulated widely on social media showed at least one officer shooting Blake from behind as Blake leaned into his SUV, where three of his children were sitting. Seven shots can be heard in the video.
A couple of hundred demonstrators marched from the Capitol to the UW-Madison campus Monday afternoon. More gathered Monday night as the crowd swelled to more than 500 people filling two blocks of State Street.
Damage began after a smaller group split from the main crowd.
Most State Street storefronts were boarded up, many with panels featuring murals commissioned earlier this summer during protests sparked when another Black man, George Floyd, was killed by Minneapolis police.
Binkowski voiced frustration with city leaders for not doing more to prevent destruction.
Madison police used teargas, pepper spray and sponge bullets on crowds after the first round of damage began and reported that demonstrators threw rocks, bottles and other projectiles back. Police said they arrested six people overnight and were working to identify other suspects.
Binkowski said he planned to board up the dozens of broken windows Tuesday and was considering covering every window to prevent more damage.
“We’re going to do what we need to do to protect the buildings and limit the damage,” Binkowski said. “I expect the city to do the same.”
Others were more sympathetic to the protesters.
“Lots of unrest in our city. Thankfully no one was injured,” wrote Ken Monteleone, owner of Fromagination, which had its windows shattered and some merchandise taken.
As he worked to reopen the cheese store Tuesday, Monteleone said he would try to remain active in healing the community.
“We support the community and the community has supported us,” he said.
Chef Tory Miller of the Deja Food Restaurant Group said his Capitol Square restaurants Graze and Estrellón would be closed Tuesday but that he stands with protesters and blamed police for provoking violence.
“To be honest, what’s happening to black people in this country is bull----,” Miller wrote in an Instagram post showing a broken window at Graze. “I’d rather wake up (and) see every window in this city broken than wake up to another video of an unarmed black man or woman being shot, strangled, kneeled on, or killed by police ever again.”
Wisconsin State Journal reporters Emily Hamer and Barry Adams contributed to this story.
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @tmills608 with @get_repost ・・・ We will not be opening @grazemadison or our sister restaurant @estrellonrestaurant today. We stand with the victims of police violence. We stand with the people exercising their right to protest, and we keep Jacob Blake and his family in our thoughts, and continue to hope for his speedy recovery. To be honest, what’s happening to black people in this country is bullshit. To live your life in fear of of police killing you just for being black is just plain bullshit. I’d rather wake up see every window in this city broken than wake up to another video of an unarmed black man or woman being shot, strangled, kneeled on, or killed by police ever again. When it comes to protests, why is it a mystery to these jar heads that if there is a peaceful protest happening, and you decide to gas, and shoot rubber bullets at that protest, it is no longer going to be a peaceful protest?? “Don’t start nothin, ain’t gonna be nothin, you wanna start somethin, it’s gonna be somethin”- Earl Simmons- Stay strong Madison, keep your foot on the gas America. If you don’t like this just unfollow or whatever, I don’t have the energy to care about you. #blm #blacklivesmatter #nojusticenopeace #fuck12 #fuckracism
2020-08-25-State Street Damage 6-08252020123334
2020-08-25-State Street Damage 3-08252020123334
2020-08-25-State Street Damage 2-08252020123334
2020-08-25-State Street Damage 5-08252020123334
2020-08-25-State Street Damage 4-08252020123334
2020-08-25-State Street Damage 1-08252020123334
2020-08-25-State Street Damage 7-08252020123334
vandalism5
vandalism2
vandalism3
Vandalism1
vandalism4
Photos: Madison erupts Monday in wake of Kenosha police shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison protests police shooting in Kenosha
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Madison erupts after Kenosha shooting
Frat visit
Dumpster fire
Burned dumpster
Vandalized bus stop
Dumpster fire
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.