Class action lawsuit joins growing number over coronavirus-related business insurance denials

According to guidance from the state Office of the Commissioner of Insurance, business interruption coverage generally requires that businesses suffer some physical injury or damage in order to file a claim. Some policies might have exclusions for viral infections, so OCI advises businesses to consult their policy to see if they're covered in the event of a pandemic.

Badger Crossing's lawsuit claims the presence of COVID-19 at Badger, either in the air or on surfaces, constitutes physical damage.

The eatery closed completely as a result of the state's orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Its policy with Society included coverage for "business income," "extra expense," "civil authority" and "contamination," which kicked in if it incurred losses and extra expenses because of an involuntary business interruption.

The lawsuit states Badger Crossing's policy did not specifically exclude losses from viruses or pandemics, so its business losses should have been covered.

Instead, the lawsuit states, Society "has issued a blanket denial to (Badger) for any business income losses or other covered expenses related to COVID-19 or the closure orders, without first conducting a meaningful investigation."