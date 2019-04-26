A federal judge on Thursday denied class action status for a lawsuit filed on behalf of nearly 600 veterans who were told they could have been exposed to infectious disease by improperly sterilized dental instruments, ruling that a class action is not the best way to resolve the case.
U.S. District Judge William Conley said the case, filed against the U.S. government by a group of veterans who received dental care at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Tomah, satisfies some requirements for class action status, but it fails on other criteria.
Six veterans filed the lawsuit in 2017 on behalf of a proposed class of 592 vets. All had received letters informing them of possible exposure to blood-borne diseases, including HIV and hepatitis, from improperly-sterilized instruments used by Dr. Thomas Schiller, who was a dentist at the VA. After medical tests, none were found to have contracted any disease, but the lawsuit alleges that the vets suffered emotional distress after learning of the possibility of serious illness.
Conley wrote in his ruling that the "general failure" of the VA to meet its duty of care was not in question, because the VA had sent out letters that gave rise to the vets' claims in the lawsuit.
But he wrote that the vets' two claims -- negligent infliction of emotional distress and negligent training, supervision and retention of Dr. Schiller -- require "individual questions of causation and damages" that "not only predominate over the question common to the class, they are essentially the only questions remaining, nullifying any efficiencies achieved through class adjudication."
Conley also wrote that because the cause of damages must be determined individually, "a class action is not a superior method for resolving this dispute." He added that individual inquiries would create "serious manageability problems if the case were to proceed as a class action."
Lawyers for the veterans did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.
The case is scheduled for a trial before Conley in October. Conley had previously denied the government's motion to dismiss the lawsuit.