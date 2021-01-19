Civil unrest, political climate played no role in Dane County Sheriff's decision to retire

Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney said Tuesday that the tense political climate and civil unrest this past summer played no role in his decision to retire from his career in law enforcement.
After 41 years in law enforcement and 14 as sheriff, Mahoney is leaving the office of sheriff May 8 to pursue a new job opportunity as director of strategy and support at American Family Insurance. He will work in the areas of physical security, risk assessment and incident management.
Since Mahoney, 61, is stepping down about a year and a half before the end of his four-year term, Gov. Tony Evers will need to appoint his replacement, the Sheriff’s Office said. The next election for sheriff will be Nov. 8, 2022 with the swearing in ceremony in January 2023.
Mahoney acknowledged that 2020 was "a difficult year for all of us." But he said the main reason he's leaving early is for the opportunity to expand American' Family's Protective Services Division, not because of the challenges of 2020.
"We were also faced with a significant level of public unrest as a result of three morally corrupt cops in Minneapolis who took the life of Mr. Floyd," Mahoney said. "The reverberations from that decision have impacted every law enforcement agency and every law enforcement officer across this country, including myself. But that's not the reason I chose to leave."
Although trust has been broken between law enforcement and communities of color, Mahoney said he's confident the men and women at the Sheriff's Office will continue to "rebuild that relationship with their communities."
Mahoney said the COVID-19 pandemic has also taken a toll on law enforcement, especially those who have had to work in COVID-19-infected areas of the jail.
"We lost a deputy sheriff to COVID. Another deputy is still recovering from their exposure," Mahoney said. "We’ve taken that hard."
But Mahoney said he hasn't had second thoughts about leaving his office in the middle of a pandemic because he has confidence in health official and vaccines are on the way. Staff from the Sheriff's Office have already started to get vaccinated.
"I have every confidence in our health department, as well as our national health leaders that they’ll ensure those vaccines are available," Mahoney said.
This story will be updated.