Civil unrest, political climate played no role in Dane County Sheriff's decision to retire

Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney said Tuesday that the tense political climate and civil unrest this past summer played no role in his decision to retire from his career in law enforcement.

After 41 years in law enforcement and 14 as sheriff, Mahoney is leaving the office of sheriff May 8 to pursue a new job opportunity as director of strategy and support at American Family Insurance. He will work in the areas of physical security, risk assessment and incident management.

Since Mahoney, 61, is stepping down about a year and a half before the end of his four-year term, Gov. Tony Evers will need to appoint his replacement, the Sheriff’s Office said. The next election for sheriff will be Nov. 8, 2022 with the swearing in ceremony in January 2023.

Mahoney acknowledged that 2020 was "a difficult year for all of us." But he said the main reason he's leaving early is for the opportunity to expand American' Family's Protective Services Division, not because of the challenges of 2020.