With decades of failed efforts to contain, co-opt or kill the Mifflin Street Block Party behind them, city and UW-Madison officials on Thursday urged a small group of Mifflin residents and landlords to at least be safe during the annual bacchanalia of cheap beer and questionable behavior.

This year's incarnation of the party that started as a Vietnam protest 54 years ago is slated to take over the 400 and 500 blocks of West Mifflin Street on April 29, when thousands of UW students and youthful out-of-towners are expected to descend on the neighborhood to celebrate the coming end of the academic year in traditionally low style.

Why that is, is something that Madison police Central District Capt. Mike Hanson has long wondered, given what he said is the certainty that, as in past years, the event will be a place where people are victimized by violence, sexual assault and property damage.

"We do not like this event. We know it's going to happen. So the purpose of this meeting is to talk to you ... about doing your best to keep it safe," he said.

More than 100 officers will again work the event this year, ready to give out citations and make arrests for underage drinking and having open containers of alcohol. Inspectors from city Building Inspection and the Fire Department can also to flag building occupancy and other property violations.

UW-Madison Assistant Dean of Students Tonya Schmidt said her office will get information from Madison police about any arrests or other violations by students and, if necessary, sanction them under the university's code of conduct.

Those sanctions can include a disciplinary probation notation on their transcripts all the way up to expulsion, and urged people hosting parties not to become victims themselves.

"Really consider having a plan, having sober people, having strong people maybe standing at the door," she said.

Last year, a rotted beam led to the collapse of an overloaded apartment balcony, leaving three people injured. The year before that, four people were charged with damaging two parked cars, including one that had a metal pole thrown through its windshield.

Ald. Mike Verveer, who represents the area, noted that many of the homes on Mifflin are more than a 100 years old and have taken a beating as student housing.

"Please manage the crowds on those balconies, on those porches because we had a very close call last year," he said. "It really could have been so much worse."

Although the 40-plus homes on the two blocks got notices about Thursday's meeting, only a couple of landlords and fewer than 10 Mifflin residents showed up.

Will Sweeney, 22, said he and his roommates had a party last year and planned to have one again this year, but appreciated the information officials provided.

"We do have people over," he said, but "we just stick to people we know."

He said problems included people they didn't know congregating in their backyard — something Verveer and Jane Preston, of the Central District's Community Policing Team, said could be handled with temporary fencing and no-trespass signs. Those would make it easier for police to identify and ticket the unwelcome.

Past efforts to reclaim the party have included a 1979 "Mifflin on the Mall" event with music and concessions on State Street during the same weekend as the block party. That lasted only a few years, with crowds in the thousands flocking back to Mifflin Street by 1982.

In the mid-’90s and and again in 2010, the city approved a 21-and-over beer garden derided at one point as "senior center beer garden" due to its unpopularity among younger revelers.

The city in 2011 issued a permit allowing revelers to drink in the street, and what followed was one of the most chaotic Mifflins in years, with two stabbings, injuries to three police officers and reports of sexual assaults, batteries, thefts, robberies and drug deals Downtown during and after the event.

Two years later saw the launch of a competing music fest supported by the university and organized by students and intended to draw people away from Mifflin. It died out within four years due to lack of funding.

While attendance at party has ebbed and flowed, the one thing that reliably dampens the crowd is cold, rainy weather — or a pandemic. Few showed up for the April 25, 2020, party.

"If you're here as a landlord, help us," Hanson said Thursday. "If you're here as a student, please help us. Control your event."

