City's search for new police chief continues amid COVID-19 pandemic
City's search for new police chief continues amid COVID-19 pandemic

From the Pandemic numbers, hospital updates and more: Keep up with the latest local news on the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak series
MPD training 3 (copy)
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

The city of Madison is continuing its search for a new police chief throughout the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and asks the community to keep giving input electronically.

The Board of Police and Fire Commissioners will keep the search process moving forward with the help of a third-party search firm, while Acting Chief Vic Wahl leads the Madison Police Department in the interim.

The board canceled four public listening sessions scheduled for March and April due to coronavirus concerns and Gov. Tony Evers' related orders on public gatherings. However, public input on the position will still be gathered electronically. 

Comments can be submitted by emailing PoliceChiefSearch@cityofmadison.com

The board will also seek input from current city employees, members of city government and various organizations.

