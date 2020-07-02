Citizens scare off knife-wielding robber attacking man inside SUV on Near East Side, Madison police say

Citizens scared off a knife-wielding robber who was attacking a DeForest man inside his SUV on the Near East Side on Wednesday night, Madison police reported.
The DeForest man told police he allowed a stranger to enter his SUV for some type of transaction shortly after 7:30 p.m. on North Baldwin Street, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The stranger, who was in the back seat, put the DeForest man in a choke-hold with one arm, while putting a knife to the man’s neck with his other hand, demanding money and threatening to kill him, DeSpain said.
During the ensuing struggle, the man yelled out to passersby, who intervened and called police. As this happened, the robber fled, DeSpain said.
The DeForest man ended up with a cut finger and several abrasions, DeSpain said.
Investigators plan to review surveillance video in an attempt to identify the robber.
