Citizen tip leads to arrest of 3 teens, recovery of car stolen in Sun Prairie, Janesville police say
Citizen tip leads to arrest of 3 teens, recovery of car stolen in Sun Prairie, Janesville police say

A citizen tip led to the arrest of three teens Tuesday night in Janesville and the recovery of a car stolen in Sun Prairie, Janesville police reported.

At about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, a person reported a suspicious vehicle in the area of the 100 block of Linn Street and reported the license plate, which enabled police to determine the vehicle was reported stolen out of Sun Prairie, Sgt. Drew Severson said in a report.

Officers and bike officers responded to the area and found the car had been abandoned on Linn Street as the occupants fled on foot. Citizens directed officers to the suspects, who were located running in the area of Racine Street and Park Street, Severson said.

After a short foot pursuit, three suspects were arrested, although the driver of the stolen vehicle was not caught, Severson said.

Arrested on tentative charges of being a passenger in a stolen auto and resisting/obstructing an officer were two 17-year-old boys, one from Madison and one from Janesville, and a 16-year-old girl from Janesville, Severson said.

