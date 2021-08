A citizen found a fanny pack containing $10,000 in cash, a phone and an ID, and turned it in, Madison police reported.

Police were dispatched shortly before 7 p.m. on July 18 to Winnebago Street and Bashford Avenue after the citizen contacted authorities, officer Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.

Officers documented the found property, placed it for safekeeping, and have attempted to contact the owner to return it, but have been unable to locate them, Kimberley said.

