Citations against radio personalities dropped

Citations against two radio personalities for illegally entering the state Capitol during the COVID-19 pandemic were dropped last week after their attorney pointed out that a slate of fake Donald Trump electors were also in the Capitol during that time but were not cited.

Michael Crute and Dominic Salvia, hosts of "The Devil's Advocates Radio Show," as well as show producer Bryan Kelly, were cited under state administrative code for an entering a locked building on Dec. 22, 2020, when the Capitol was otherwise closed because of the pandemic.

The group was there to put up a Christmas tree that included ornaments lampooning Republican lawmakers after Republican state Reps. Paul Tittl and Shae Sortwell and others put up their own tree in the Capitol rotunda and held other activities without a permit because Democratic Gov. Tony Evers had decided not to put up a tree during the pandemic.

Crute, Salvia and Kelly's consolidated case was slated to go to trial on Monday, but was instead dismissed at the request of the Dane County District Attorney's office on Oct. 13 after the attorney for the three, Jeff Scott Olson, sent a letter to Judge John Hyland on Aug. 24 pointing out that 10 people who sought to serve as electors for the former president were also in the Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, when it was shuttered, but that they were not cited as his clients were.

"Our defense strategy was going to be the defense of selective prosecution," Olson said on "The Devil's Advocate" on Monday. "You can discriminate as a prosecutor or a police officer and you can prosecute just about anybody you want to that you've got probable cause on. ... You can make all kinds of discretionary distinctions. The one you can't make under the constitution is to select somebody for prosecution because of their expressive activity, because of their viewpoint, because of the content of their protected speech."

He said the intent was to compare his clients to the "Republican electors who arguably had no more business in the Capitol than you did when it was a locked building."

Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne did not immediately provide a reason for why his office sought to dismiss the case.

The 10 fake electors, including former Wisconsin GOP state party chair Andrew Hitt, met to sign a fake electoral votes certificate giving Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes to Trump, even though he had lost the state. The effort was part of a nationwide attempt by Trump and his supporters to sow doubt about the November 2020 election results and keep the former president in office.

Olson told the Wisconsin State Journal that in preparation for trial, he'd subpoenaed Hitt to testify about his activities at the Capitol on Dec. 14. Hitt did not respond to a phone message from the State Journal.

Emails Olson provided showed that an aide to former Republican state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, currently a member of Congress, had reserved a room at the Capitol for the group to use.

Salvia in 2016 reached a $75,000 settlement with the state to resolve a federal civil rights lawsuit he filed against former Gov. Scott Walker's administration after being arrested in 2013 while covering the mass arrests of people protesting Walker administration policies in the Capitol.