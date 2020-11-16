Cigarettes continue to be prime target of business burglars, Madison area police departments say

Cigarettes continue to be a prime target of business burglars, Madison area police departments report.
In the last eight days, there have been four more such crimes reported by Madison and Fitchburg police.
“We’ve seen these type of burglaries ebb and flow over many years,” Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain told the State Journal. “It is likely criminals are reselling cigarettes, or using them to trade for things like drugs.”
The most recent happened about 2:30 a.m. Monday at the BP gas station, 318 S. Park St., when a burglar forced a back door open and stole a large number of cigarettes. Officers were checking area surveillance cameras with hopes of identifying a getaway car, DeSpain said.
At about 1 a.m. on Friday, a man was arrested after a smash-and-grab burglary at Kwik Trip, 2402 W. Broadway, DeSpain said in a statement.
A town of Madison police sergeant was on the scene so quickly that the burglar still was near the business stuffing more than $2,100 worth of cigarettes in a bag. Richard A. Lynch, 56, no permanent address, took off running, but after 75 yards lost the foot chase to the sergeant, with a Madison office arriving moments later to help arrest Lynch, DeSpain said.
Lynch was tentatively charged with burglary, criminal damage to property, resisting and a parole violation.
A hammer was found inside the store that likely was used to break the front door glass, DeSpain said.
On Wednesday about 1:30 a.m., Fitchburg officers responded to Capitol Petro, 2770 S. Syene Road, after an intrusion alarm triggered, Sgt. Dan Varriale said in a statement.
Arriving officers found the station had been burglarized and learned that two suspects stole cigarettes and cash, Varriale said in a statement.
And shortly before 3 a.m. on Nov. 8, the Speedway gas station, 4902 Verona Road, was hit in a smash-and-grab burglary where cigarettes were stolen. A large rock had been used to shatter door glass and enter the station, DeSpain said.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Fitchburg Police at 270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.
