 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cigarettes again the target of smash-and-grab burglar at convenience store, Madison police say
alert

Cigarettes again the target of smash-and-grab burglar at convenience store, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights siren
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Cigarettes again were the target of a smash-and-grab burglar at a convenience store early Friday morning on the Far West Side, Madison police reported.

The target this time was Kwik Trip, 7717 Mineral Point Road, which was hit shortly before 3 a.m. by a burglar who broke front door glass, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Officers responding to an alarm found multiple boxes of cigarettes stolen, DeSpain said.

There have been at least three similar crimes in Madison in the last six weeks.

Wisconsin DOC confirms COVID-19 deaths among prison inmates tops recent notable crime-related news

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics