madison burglar 7-22-19

This surveillance video image is of a man burglarizing a North Side convenience store Sunday night.

 Photo provided by Madison Police Department

A burglar who seemingly didn't know he was being watched by a surveillance camera broke into a North Side convenience store Sunday night and took cartons of cigarettes.

The burglary happened at about 9:30 p.m. at Capitol Petro, 1101 N. Sherman Ave., Madison police said.

"Officers responded to a burglar alarm," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "The intruder had fled, but surveillance cameras did a nice job recording both the crime and his face."

Anyone recognizing the burglar is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 266-6014.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.