A burglar who seemingly didn't know he was being watched by a surveillance camera broke into a North Side convenience store Sunday night and took cartons of cigarettes.
The burglary happened at about 9:30 p.m. at Capitol Petro, 1101 N. Sherman Ave., Madison police said.
"Officers responded to a burglar alarm," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "The intruder had fled, but surveillance cameras did a nice job recording both the crime and his face."
Anyone recognizing the burglar is asked to call Crime Stoppers, 266-6014.