Chocolate lab puppy ‘Doyle’ stolen by burglars found, returned to owners, Madison police say

Doyle the chocolate lab puppy stolen by burglars early Tuesday morning was found and is back at his Far East Side home, Madison police reported.
Sgt. Ricardo Franco reported early Thursday morning that the vehicle stolen in the burglary in the 3300 block of Basil Drive was recovered in the Madison suburb of Oregon, and while Doyle was not with the vehicle, the puppy was found by Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies and later returned to its owners.
No arrests have been reported and no additional details were provided on the recovery of the vehicle or Doyle.
At about 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to the burglary Basil Drive in which the stolen items included a vehicle, laptop, cellphone, purse, and Doyle, who is 15 to 16 weeks old, Lt. Paul Bauman said in a statement.
Several of the stolen items were later recovered from a damaged, disabled stolen vehicle believed to have been driven by the burglars, but Doyle remained missing and the burglars remained at large, Bauman said.
Police asked that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345, or to remain anonymous, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.