Chippewa Falls man who huffed before crash guilty in traffic deaths of 3 Girl Scouts, 1 adult

A judge found a Wisconsin man guilty Monday after he pleaded no contest in the hit-and-run deaths of three Girl Scouts and one of their mothers as they picked up trash along a rural road last year.

Colten Treu, 22, of Chippewa Falls, pleaded no contest Monday to four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Treu also pleaded guilty to hit-and-run involving great bodily harm.

Treu was accused of huffing from an aerosol canister before crashing his pickup truck into the Girl Scouts in November 2018 as they picked up trash along a highway in western Wisconsin. He will be sentenced in March.

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said it was important to hold Treu responsible for the deaths.

“It was about holding him accountable,” Newell said after Treu entered his pleas Monday. Newell declined to say what sentence he will seek, the Leader-Telegram reported.

A January trial for Treu was canceled with his pleas; that also was important to Newell.

“You don’t want to put the victims through the trauma of a trial,” Newell said. “Any time you ask someone to testify at trial, you are asking them to relive those events.”