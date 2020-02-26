Child shot, injured on Far East Side, Madison police say

A child about 4 years old was shot and injured on the Far East Side early Wednesday morning, Madison police reported.
Police called to the 5900 block of Jackson Quarry Lane about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a gunshot victim discovered a child that had been shot once in the foot, suffering an injury that wasn’t life threatening, Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.
Officers identified and spoke to everyone at the scene at the time of the incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community, Hartman said.
The investigation is continuing, Hartman said.
