Child sex assault case against former McFarland teacher and his roommate dismissed

Child sexual assault charges against a former McFarland School District teacher and his roommate were dismissed Thursday after prosecutors argued that, given inconsistencies in the alleged victim's statements and a newly discovered alibi for the roommate, they couldn't prove their case.
Andrew Meeks, 37, and Christopher M. Johll, 39, both of Madison, were facing allegations of child sexual assault and other related charges concerning one boy who was 11 at the time some or all of the crimes were alleged to have occurred. Meeks was first charged in 2019 and then again in March. Johll was charged in March.
But in a motion seeking to dismiss all the cases, Dane County Deputy District Attorney William Brown said there were inconsistencies in what the boy told forensic interviewers and police over the course of five interviews in 2019 and this year.
Initially the boy told interviewers Meeks had never acted inappropriately, according to the motion, but over the course of the subsequent interviews began saying Meeks had made inappropriate remarks and engaged in inappropriate touching, before finally graphically accusing him and Johll of raping him at their home on July 15, 2018.
Meeks had been the boy's teacher and friend at Waubesa Intermediate School, and had also become close to the boy's family, according to the motion.
Brown also disclosed that Johll had recently provided an alibi for the day he was alleged to have participated in the rape. Specifically, a witness told prosecutors of being with Johll for much of that day and Johll's credit card statements also put him at a different location.
Brown said during a hearing Thursday he brought in other prosecutors to review the case and they agreed his office could not proceed.
"This is probably one of the hardest decisions I've ever come to as a prosecutor," he said before Circuit Judge Ellen Berz dismissed the case.
Brown also disclosed in his motion that when McFarland police switched over to a new body camera service provider, a technical glitch resulted in the loss of an April 17, 2019, recording of a police interview with the boy in which the boy "denied any inappropriate behavior with Meeks."
Meeks' attorney, Corey Chirafisi, said his client was not likely to speak publicly about the case but he said Brown made "a tough decision but the right decision," and said Johll's alibi was particularly strong.
Johll's attorney, Adam Welch, was not as forgiving.
"Mr. Johll is just clearly innocent of this," he said. "He should have never been charged."
He said McFarland police and the district attorney's office went ahead with the case despite having nothing but the "word of a child that is a proven liar."
Berz sought to make clear Thursday what the motion to dismiss was not.
"It's not any commentary on whether the acts alleged actually happened or didn't happen," she said, and earlier noted that the prosecutors "cannot ethically proceed knowing that they cannot prove the cases beyond a reasonable doubt."
The investigation into Meeks began after his coworkers raised questions about his close relationship with the boy in April 2019. Initially, police couldn't conclude that any criminal activity had happened. Then in August 2019, an officer received two text messages from the boy's mother stating that her son had "disclosed some things that I need to report," according to a criminal complaint in the case.
Meeks resigned on Sept. 20, 2019, according to the district, six days before the initial charges were filed.
Brown said in his motion the "victims" in the case "do not support" his decision to drop the case.
The boy's mother, calling into Thursday's hearing, maintained Meeks' guilt and a male voice later got on the line to criticize Berz for her "cowardice." Berz cut the line and later told the court she didn't know who the person was and hadn't given him permission to speak.