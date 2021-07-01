Child sex assault case against former McFarland teacher and his roommate dismissed

Brown also disclosed that Johll had recently provided an alibi for the day he was alleged to have participated in the rape. Specifically, a witness told prosecutors of being with Johll for much of that day and Johll's credit card statements also put him at a different location.

Brown said during a hearing Thursday he brought in other prosecutors to review the case and they agreed his office could not proceed.

"This is probably one of the hardest decisions I've ever come to as a prosecutor," he said before Circuit Judge Ellen Berz dismissed the case.

Brown also disclosed in his motion that when McFarland police switched over to a new body camera service provider, a technical glitch resulted in the loss of an April 17, 2019, recording of a police interview with the boy in which the boy "denied any inappropriate behavior with Meeks."

Meeks' attorney, Corey Chirafisi, said his client was not likely to speak publicly about the case but he said Brown made "a tough decision but the right decision," and said Johll's alibi was particularly strong.

Johll's attorney, Adam Welch, was not as forgiving.

"Mr. Johll is just clearly innocent of this," he said. "He should have never been charged."