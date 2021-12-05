Child killed, others injured in crash in Richland County, Sheriff's Department says

A child was killed and others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Richland County Saturday afternoon, the Sheriff's Department said.
Law enforcement and emergency crews responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of Highway 80 and Highway 56 around 3:25 p.m., the Richland County Sheriff's Department said.
A car driver traveling eastbound on Highway 56 failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a southbound truck on Highway 80, the department said.
The car had five people inside. All of them were taken to Richland Hospital because of injuries from the crash, the department said. One child died at the hospital from the injuries.
The truck driver, the only occupant in that vehicle, did not need medical attention, the department reported.
The Wisconsin State Patrol, Richland Center Fire Department, and Richland County, Cazenovia and Reedsburg emergency medical services also responded to the incident.