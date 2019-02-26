A 12-year-old boy was injured in Janesville Monday when he was struck by a car, with the driver found and arrested about five hours later.
David Quinones, 34, Janesville, was taken into custody on tentative charges of hit and run causing injury and on a felony warrant from the Department of Community Corrections, Janesville police said.
The incident happened at about 4 p.m. in the Rockport Road and Chestnut Avenue area.
Police were dispatched to the area after learning the boy had been struck by a car and could barely walk.
"The child finally got to his feet and made it to his home," said Lt. Mike Blaser.
An ambulance was called for and the boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a head injury and other non-life-threatening injuries.
"Officer John Williams continued to investigate and learned who the driver was," Blaser said.
Officers went to Quinones residence and when they saw indications he was home, Williams talked to the suspect and he was taken into custody shortly after 9 p.m.
