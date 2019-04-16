A five-year-old boy was seriously injured Monday morning when he was ejected from a car involved in a two-vehicle crash in Sauk County.
The crash happened at about 11:10 a.m. at the intersection of Highway JJ and Peck Road in the town of Spring Green, the Sheriff's Office said.
The boy was flown to UW Hospital in Madison by Med Flight, while the drivers and a nine-year-old boy were taken to UW Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The preliminary investigation showed a Ford Fusion driven by Asher Shreeran, 37, Lone Rock, was going south on Peck Road when the car failed to yield to an eastbound car on Highway JJ driven by Hannah Brown, 23, Lone Rock.
The two cars collided in the intersection and ended up in the ditch.
Shreeran was to be ticketed for failure to yield the right of way from a stop sign, operating a motor vehicle without having insurance and operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration.
Assisting the Sheriff's Office at the scene were the Spring Green Fire and EMS Departments, Lone Rock EMS and Plain EMS.