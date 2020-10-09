 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Child dies after driver loses control, causes head-on crash in Rock County, authorities say
alert

Child dies after driver loses control, causes head-on crash in Rock County, authorities say

{{featured_button_text}}
Rock County squad tight crop
Rock County Sheriff's Office

A 4-year-old child died after a driver lost control and caused a head-on crash Thursday night in Rock County, authorities reported.

The crash occurred shortly before 6:15 p.m. on Highway 67 between South Larson Road and Highway 140 in the town of Clinton, Rock County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Pete Falk said in a statement.

Investigators determined that a GMC Acadia being driven east on Highway 67 by a 37-year-old Roscoe, Illinois woman drifted onto the shoulder on the south side of the road, then over-corrected and swerved back onto the road and struck head-on a westbound GMC Sierra pick-up truck driven by a 25-year-old Capron, Illinois woman, Falk said.

Both drivers were taken to Mercy Hospital in Janesville for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash, while a 4-year-old passenger in the Acadia was taken to Beloit Memorial Hospital and died there, Falk said.

Highway 67 between South Larson Road and South Highway 140 was closed for approximately five hours. The crash remains under investigation, and no arrests or citations are anticipated at this time, Falk said.

Finding of no evidence in reported hate crime, crash into church top recent crime news in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics