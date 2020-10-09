Child dies after driver loses control, causes head-on crash in Rock County, authorities say

A 4-year-old child died after a driver lost control and caused a head-on crash Thursday night in Rock County, authorities reported.
The crash occurred shortly before 6:15 p.m. on Highway 67 between South Larson Road and Highway 140 in the town of Clinton, Rock County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Pete Falk said in a statement.
Investigators determined that a GMC Acadia being driven east on Highway 67 by a 37-year-old Roscoe, Illinois woman drifted onto the shoulder on the south side of the road, then over-corrected and swerved back onto the road and struck head-on a westbound GMC Sierra pick-up truck driven by a 25-year-old Capron, Illinois woman, Falk said.
Both drivers were taken to Mercy Hospital in Janesville for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash, while a 4-year-old passenger in the Acadia was taken to Beloit Memorial Hospital and died there, Falk said.
Highway 67 between South Larson Road and South Highway 140 was closed for approximately five hours. The crash remains under investigation, and no arrests or citations are anticipated at this time, Falk said.
Finding of no evidence in reported hate crime, crash into church top recent crime news in Madison area
Madison police, federal law enforcement find no evidence biracial woman was attacked
Surveillance images show path of Althea Bernstein's car in the early morning hours of June 24
Watch now: St. Bernard Catholic Church in Middleton cleans up after driver smashes into building
Update: Another Wisconsin prison has massive COVID-19 outbreak; more than 300 cases reported
2 arrested in violent robbery and attack on Near East Side, another with stolen handgun, Madison police say
'Concerning' Halloween decoration in Fitchburg neighborhood taken down by property owner
Crash victim hopes multi-million dollar settlement will make people think before driving drunk
2 men arrested after ‘hot’ car spotted on North Side, Madison police say
Car stolen as man runs back into Southwest Side home for mask he forgot, Madison police say
Man out on bail charged with homicide in crash that killed former Madison schools standout, board member
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.