Child among injured when hit-and-run driver crashes stolen car into 2 vehicles, Madison police say

A 6-year-old child was among those injured when a hit-and-run driver crashed a stolen car into two vehicles on the Far East Side on Sunday night, Madison police reported.

The car crashed into a minivan and a car that were stopped for a red light on East Washington Avenue at Zeier Road about 6:30 p.m., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a report.

The impact sent a wheel of the stolen car flying, but its driver still accelerated, with sparks flying, going a short distance before he and a female passenger fled on foot, DeSpain said.

Witnesses tackled the passenger, but the driver escaped. Investigators determined the passenger had been battered by the driver just prior to the crash and she was taken to a hospital. She only knew the driver by a nickname, DeSpain said.

Several people, including the child, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, DeSpain said.

Police said there was evidence of drug use in the stolen car, which was taken during a Wisconsin Dells burglary on Dec. 8, DeSpain said.