Chief: Madison officers shoot suspected armed robber after he fired on police

Madison police shot a suspected armed robber multiple times Tuesday afternoon after he fired on officers who were trying to arrest him at a North Side apartment complex, Madison police chief Shon Barnes said.
The man was taken to UW Hospital and was conscious and alert at the time he was transported, Barnes said. He didn't elaborate on the man's condition.
The incident started around 12:25 p.m. as police were "attempting to secure a suspect who was wanted for multiple armed robberies" at an apartment building near Northport and Dryden drives, Barnes said.
As officers approached the building, Barnes said, the man opened a second-story sliding glass door and jumped off a balcony. He said police began to chase the man "at which time early indications are that the suspect turned and fired upon the officers."
"Multiple officers returned fire and was able to subdue the suspect," Barnes said.
The shooting will be investigated by the state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation. The officers involved will be placed on leave, Barnes said.
"This is sometimes the dangerous realities of police work, making sure that our community is safe," Barnes said. "Sometimes that means encountering people with nefarious intentions. I'm just fortunate that no innocent persons were hurt during this incident."
Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the man was suspected in at least two recent armed robberies, including a gas station robbery Monday night right across Northport Drive from the apartment complex officers were the shooting happened Tuesday.
Barnes said officers with both the North Police District and SWAT team were involved in the attempted arrest.
Madison patrol officers do not have body-worn cameras, but the department's SWAT team has used the technology. It's unclear whether any member of the SWAT team had a body camera equipped and active at the time of Tuesday's shooting.
Nathan Wagner was inside his house a couple blocks from the shooting when it happened. He said he heard a quick series of pops, estimating between 10 and 20. Having heard shootings in his neighborhood before, Wagner said he initially thought the sound was fireworks until the sirens started.
"Because the way that it popped and how long it went and trailed off, it sounded more like somebody had done a string of firecrackers," Wagner said. "If it were gunshots, it was more of like a gunfight, not just a couple of shots."
This story will be updated.