Chief: East Side shooting that injured 11-year-old girl 'a new low' in recent gun violence

'Staggering' numbers

The number of shootings this year, Wahl said, is "really staggering." In June, 29 shots-fired incidents were reported, which at that point was a one-month record. In July that escalated to 44 shootings. For all of 2020 so far, there have been 143 such incidents, he said. That's an 88% increase over the same period last year, Wahl said. Through the end of July, police recovered 582 fired shell casings at shooting sites.

Bullets have struck 55 vehicles or homes, and 28 people have been shot, Wahl said.

"This can't be OK," he said. "This can't be something that we as a city or community can accept."

Rhodes-Conway echoed that sentiment.

"This was the result of an absolutely senseless and unacceptable act," she said, "and these incidents of gun violence are the acts of a few. A few people who are trying to settle scores and are willing to put other innocent lives in danger again and again. It has to stop, and it has to stop now."

Wahl agreed that the shootings involve groups retaliating against one another but said it was too simplistic to say it's all gang-related. "There's more to it," he said, without elaborating.