Chicago woman gets 6 months prison for renting Madison apartments with false names, Social Security numbers

A Chicago woman was sentenced Tuesday to six months in federal prison for renting Madison apartments with false names and Social Security numbers, Scott Blader, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, reported.

Farkhanda Muhammad, 34, also was ordered to pay $17,945 to the apartment building owners when she was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson after she pleaded guilty to the charge on July 14, 2020, Blader said in a statement.

Out of the six Madison apartments that Muhammad rented using false names and Social Security numbers, four were for Martell Norris, a kilogram-level cocaine dealer that Peterson sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on Jan. 23, Blader said.

Peterson said that although Muhammad was not directly implicated in Norris’s drug sales, she “turned a blind eye” to how Norris used the apartments to sustain his cocaine distribution network, Blader said.

The charge against Muhammad was the result of an investigation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, the Social Security Administration, and the Chicago Police Department. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea prosecuted the case.